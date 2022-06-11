KKK 12: Highest paid Jannat Zubair’s total fee for six weeks

Mumbai: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot has started in Cape Town, South Africa. Going the pictures and videos of the contestants on social media, it seems everyone is having loads of fun already! Participants of KKK 12 are — Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Jannat Zubair Rahmani and others.

Among all, Jannat is one of the most popular and loved contestants among Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fans. The social media sensation and actress enjoys a massive fan following of 42.8M on Instagram. Considering her large fan base (majority of them are youth) makers have reportedly planned to Jannat on the show for a longer period.

Jannat, Faisal to stay for six weeks?

Along with Faisu, Jannat has also been guaranteed a minimum stay of six weeks on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by the show makers, reports say.

A source close to the project told India Today, “With a fan base of over 27 million on Instagram, Faisu promises huge viewership. He, in fact, has been provided with a minimum 6 weeks guarantee and a huge payment to bring him to the show. Similarly, Jannat has close to 40 million and appeals to a larger fan base, that is teenagers.”

Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair (Photo: Twitter)

The source added, “The attempt is being made in order to lure the younger audiences to television and digital space to consume the adventure reality show.”

Jannat Zubair’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Remuneration

Jannat Zubair is reportedly the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as she is getting paid Rs 18L per episode. This means, her take-home salary per week is Rs 36L (KKK 12 is aired twice a week on Saturday and Sunday).

Considering all the above mentioned facts, if Jannat really stays for six weeks, she will earn a whopping pay of Rs 2.1cr which is slight higher than the Faisal’s fee.

However, we will have to wait and watch for how many weeks Jannat will manage to stay on show. What’s your take on this? Share your thoughts with us below.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.