Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: List of probable contestants, photos & more

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is expected to head to the small screen once again. The Rohit Shetty-hosted reality TV show will soon begin shooting for the 12th season. Fans are sitting with a bated breathe for an official announcement from the makers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to a star-studded affair just like other seasons. Buzz is that makers are approaching many popular celebrities including Bigg Boss 15 participants to take part in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

According to a report in Filmibeat, Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal is the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor, who impressed the BB audience with his straightforwardness, is already prepping for the stunt-based reality show, report stated. An official word from the actor is still awaited.

Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz are also expected to participate in the reality show. In his recent interview with India Forums, Pratik dropped a major hint about his plans of participating in KKK’s upcoming season. He said, “My goal is acting, movies, TV, and web, everything that comes our way. Reality shows will also come my way, if Khatron Ke Khiladi comes my way, I will take it, whatever comes my way, I will thank god and move ahead in life with it.”

Recently, Umar Riaz too interacted with the paparazzi and said, “Abhi toh call aaya nahi hai, agar aaya toh baat karenge. Mujhe pasand hai woh show, mauka mila toh zaroor karunga. (I not approached by the makers, if I get a call then I will think about it. I like the show very much, I’ll participate if I get a chance).”

More details about the contestants list are still awaited.

Meanwhile, the starting date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is yet to be confirmed since the show’s crew has not begun shooting for the reality show yet. Last year, the show’s shooting took place in Cape Town, South Africa. While Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner of KKK 11, Divyanka Tripathi walked home with runner-up title.

Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Which celebrity are you wishing to see perform dangerous stunts in upcoming season of KKK? Do tell us in the comments section below.