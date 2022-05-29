Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers deny Jannat, Shivangi’s request

Mumbai: India’s most loved stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is all set to grace our screens with season 12. This season promises captivating content with a starry line-up including Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, and many other loved celebrities.

Developments regarding the show are coming in every day and the most recent update is the contestants have jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa, to commence the shoot of the show.

In yet another update, according to a Bollywood Life report, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers have denied the requests of Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair to take their spot boys along to Cape Town. A source close to the show revealed to the portal, “These two actresses had made a request since they generally travel with their spot boys but they denied it. It looks like the budget of the show is tight.”

He further added that the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants were upset over the channel’s choice of Ethiopian airlines. “But the silver lining is that it has a direct flight to Cape Town so no need for transit time,” the source added.

Well, while this request of the divas has been denied, the show reportedly hires a crew consisting of stuntmen, make-up artists, and medical assistance staff, to keep the journey easy for the contestants.

The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi will start in June and will premiere on Colors TV in July end or August.