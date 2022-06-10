Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Makers remove THIS contestant from show

Mumbai: India’s most-loved action and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to start very soon. All the contestants of the upcoming season along with host Rohit Shetty, have already left for the shoot venue, which is Cape Town, South Africa. Photos and videos of the ‘Khiladis’ from the shoot are creating a lot of hype among audience who are already on the edges of their seats to know the spoilers or updates.

Yesterday, we have informed you that Aneri Vajani became the first contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which as as per the buzz. However, let us tell you that these are just rumours and she is safe, still in the game.

Our exclusive source close to the show informed Siasat.com that not Aneri but it is Erika Packard who got eliminated in the first week itself. The source revealed the names of contestants who got fear fanda in the first week. They are — Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and Erika Packard.

Makers removed Erika after she failed to perform well in both weekly stunts and elimination task. Post her elimination, 13 contestants are left the race to reach the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

What’s your take on Erika’s elimination? Who is your favourite contestant in the upcoming season?