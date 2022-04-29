Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar to Jannat, list of all contestants with pics

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi will be making a grand comeback with its 12th season on small screen soon. Makers are reportedly lining up popular celebrities as contestants like every year to make the new season more interesting. From popular Bigg Boss celebrities to other well known personalities from telly world, many names have been doing rounds on internet who are likely to take part in KKK 12.

Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh in KKK 12

Popular TV actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani is the latest contestant to be approached for the show and she has reportedly given the nod. Another social media star Faisal Shaikh too been confirmed of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Apart from Jannat and Faisal, other popular celebs who are likely to take part in the show are —

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List

1. Pratik Sehajpal

2. Rajiv Adatia

3. Shivangi Joshi

4. Munawar Faruqui

5. Rubina Dilaik

6. Erica Fernandes

7. Tushar Kalia

8. Mohit Malik

9. Sriti Jha

10. Jannat Zubair

11. Chetna Pande

12. Faisal Sheikh

Pretty interesting list, isn’t it?