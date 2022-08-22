Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina, Jannat’s positions in TOP 5

The top 5 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are -- Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik

Published: 22nd August 2022
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina, Jannat's positions in TOP 5
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair (Instagram)

Mumbai: With spine-chilling stunts and the way contestants are overcoming their fears, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is totally getting interesting with each passing week. In a shocking elimination on Sunday, August 21, top khiladi Sriti Jha bid adieu to the show as her journey came an end on 10th position. Post her eviction, KKK 12 got its top 9 contestants — Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Jannat Zubair.

While the show still has a long way to go, we already have the names of top 5 (revealed by our exclusive sources close to the show). They are — Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik. While there is a lot of confusion about the top 3 positions, it is confirmed that Jannat and Rubina are going to end up 4th and 5th positions respectively. The top 3 will be — Tushar, Mr Faisu and Mohit. Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to be one among this three contestants.

Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik have been impressing their fans and viewers with their fearless sides on KKK 12. Jannat, who is one of the youngest contenders in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show, has been winning hearts with her daredevil performance. Rubina, on the other hand, who is considered as boss lady too is performing well in all tasks.

Who is your favourite among these two contestants? Comment below.

