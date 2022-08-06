Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THIS female contestant to get eliminated next

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience glued to the screens, thanks to the Rohit Shetty‘s amazing hosting skills, contestants’ entertaining presentation and spine-chilling stunts. It is being termed the top-rated reality show almost every week.

KKK 12 aired a total of 10 episodes so far and it is gearing up for 11th episode today. Shivangi, Erika and Aneri Vajani and Pratik Sehajpal have already been eliminated from the show. It is being said that Pratik might return to the show as a wild card contestant soon. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

And now, fans are curious to know which contestant will bid goodbye to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this week.

Well, according to our exclusive inside source close to the show, popular female contestant’s journey in KKK 12 will be ending tomorrow. It is being said that, after Pratik, either Sriti Jha or Chetna Pande will be getting evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi on August 7.

However, only time will tell which contestant will fail to perform well in the task and walk home this week. What’s your take on this? Comment below.