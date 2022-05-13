Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Faisal Shaikh’s net worth, car collection & more

Mumbai: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is a popular social media influencer, actor and model from Mumbai. He rose to fame with the Tik Tok videos. Known for his charming looks and amazing dance skills, Faisal has also featured in several music videos alongside his rumoured girlfriend and actress Jannat Zubair. Faisu also frequently collaborates with other Indian celebrities for dance and Instagram reel videos.

Faisal Shaikh enjoys a massive fan following of 27. 2 million on Instagram. Mr Faisu is all set to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Fans are excited to see him conquering his fears and surviving the gruesome stunts in the adventure-based reality show.

In this write-up, let’s have a quick look at more about Faisal Shaikh, from his net worth to car collection.

Faisal Shaikh net worth, Instagram fee

According to various online reports, Faisal, who is quite a popular face in telly world, has a massive net worth of 2 million dollars which is Rs 14 crore (approx.) For brand endorsements, Faisu charges around Rs 6L. A few online reports say that he charges Rs 50K to 1L per Instagram post (promotional posts).

Fleet of luxurious car collection

Like other celebrities, Faisal Shaikh too is a ‘petrolhead’, his Instagram page proves the facyt. According to a report in Koimoi, Mr Faisu owns a number of luxurious and branded cars.

Range Rover Velar

BMW 6 Series

Mahindra Thar

Jaguar XE

Are you excited to see Faisal Shaikh in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?