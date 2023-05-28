Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih removed from show

Mumbai: Prepare for a high-octane update! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the highly anticipated adventurous reality show, is currently filming in the breathtaking landscapes of Cape Town, South Africa. This season promises to deliver nail-biting stunts and heart-stopping acts that push the contestants to their absolute limits, thanks to the charismatic Rohit Shetty at the helm. And fans are in for a real treat!

Anjum Fakih evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

The behind-the-scenes updates from the sets have sparked a frenzy among the show’s die-hard fans, fueling their excitement and building anticipation for the upcoming season. As word spreads on the internet, an unexpected twist has emerged a popular celebrity contestant, Anjum Fakih, has reportedly been eliminated from the show! Yes, you read that correctly. According to inside sources, Anjum Fakih’s thrilling journey on KKK 13 has come to an end, and she may soon be returning to Mumbai.

More Updates on the KKK 13 Elimination

To add to the shock, recent reports indicate that two other contestants, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Rohit Bose Roy, have also been eliminated. Ruhi Chaturvedi, who is well-known for her incredible talent, is said to be the first contestant to leave the show. According to insiders familiar with the show’s happenings, her departure from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 occurred at the 14th position. The versatile Rohit Bose Roy, whose daredevil spirit was put to the test, also joins the list of eliminated contenders.

The final word will come from the show or from the celebrities themselves. Nonetheless, this unexpected twist has fans buzzing, and they are eagerly awaiting further updates.

With the identity of the fourth eliminated contestant still unknown, all eyes are on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for more thrilling revelations. The show will premiere in mid-July, promising an adrenaline rush, excitement, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.