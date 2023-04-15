Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants to premiere date: Top 6 updates

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the popular Indian reality TV show known for its thrilling stunts and adrenaline-pumping challenges, is set to return with its 13th season. The show, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been creating a lot of buzz much before its premiere. From the contestants list to premiere date, fans are curious to know about KKK 13.

1. Premiere Date: According to sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will start airing in July like every year on Colors TV. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

2. Shooting Start Date: All the selected contestants will jet off to the filming location by end of May or June 1st week. They will be shooting for all the episodes for almost a month.

3. Filming Location: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was filmed in the picturesque locales of Cape Town, South Africa last year. This year, we hear that makers have zeroed upon Argentina as their destination. The stunning landscapes of this country are expected to add an exotic touch to the show, making the stunts even more thrilling and adventurous.

4, Contestants: As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is set to feature an exciting line-up of celebrity contestants. Some of the rumored participants include popular TV actors like:

Erica Fernandez

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Mohsin Khan

Shiv Thakare

Soundarya Sharma

Archana Gautam

Anjali Anand

Fans are eagerly anticipating the final list of contestants who will battle it out in daring tasks to emerge as the winner.

5. Stunts and Challenges: Known for its breathtaking stunts and challenges, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promises to up the ante in terms of thrills and excitement. From high-octane car stunts to water-based challenges, and daring heights to creepy crawlies, the show is expected to push the contestants to their limits, testing their physical and mental strength.

6. Press Meet: All contestants will interact with the media a week or 10 days before they jet off to the filming location.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and other reality shows.