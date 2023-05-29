Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Fans declare THIS contestant as winner

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa. A total of 14 contestants have take part in the 13th season of the India’s popular stunt-based reality show. KKK 13 will start airing in July and much before its premiere, fans are already declaring their favorites.

Will Shiv Thakare win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Among the contestants, one name stands out, leaving fans awestruck with his exceptional skills and camaraderie with fellow participants – Shiv Thakare. Fans are convinced that Shiv has what it takes to become the ultimate champion of the show, even before the first episode hits the screens.

Known for his captivating and fearless personality, Shiv Thakare, the young and talented contestant from Maharashtra, has won the hearts of viewers across the nation. The charming reality star first gained fame with his remarkable stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. He participated in Bigg Boss 16 last year and since then, Shiv’s popularity has skyrocketed, making him one of the most beloved celebrity in the television world.

ShivKiSena and ShivSquad’s excitement has reached fever pitch, with many boldly proclaiming the young star as the confirmed finalist and potential winner of KKK 13. Check out a few tweets below.

