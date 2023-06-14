Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First male contestant to get evicted is…

Mumbai: The highly anticipated reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has been creating waves among the audience ever since it embarked on its adventurous journey in the mesmerizing landscapes of Cape Town, South Africa. As per sources, almost 50% of the shoot has been already completed and the show is likely to premiere in July.

As the competition intensifies, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates from the behind-the-scenes of the show, and the latest update is regarding another elimination, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

According to inside sources close to the production, one of the top and popular contestants of KKK 13 Rohit Bose Roy is the latest Khiladi to walk out of the show. Yes, you read that right! He became the 5th contestant to get eliminated. An official update on this is still awaited.

Recently, it was reported that Rohit got eliminated from KKK 13 after getting injured during one of the stunts. It was also said that he may have to return to Mumbai soon for treatment. However, it was later reported that the actor re-entered the competition with renewed determination.

Rohit Bose Roy (Instagram)

According to ETimes, the actor did not wanted to quit the series and fly back to India and even the makers were keen on retaining the 54-year-old star on the show. However, he got outed after failing to perform the latest eviction stunt, according to sources.

Eliminated Contestants of KKK 13

Apart from Rohit, the other four contestants who got evicted from KKK 13 are Ruhi Chaturvedi, Daisy Shah, Anjum Fakih and Anjali Anand. It is being said that Anjum is back in the game as a first wild card contestant.

