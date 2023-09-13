Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: How much are seniors earning per episode?

Mumbai: The adrenaline-pumping reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been grabbing the attention of viewers since its commencement on television. With six contestants already eliminated, the competition is heating up, leaving just 8 contestants in the race to lift the title.

In a surprising turn of events, there was no elimination in the previous week which saved Aishwarya Sharma from getting evicted from KKK 13. The show’s makers are determined to make this season a standout, and to add more excitement, they have announced the entry of not one but three challengers.

Challengers In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

On Tuesday, Colors unveiled an exciting new promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on Instagram. This captivating teaser introduces three new challengers who are set to bring tough competition to the show. The challengers revealed in the promo are none other than former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants — Divyanka Tripathi, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and Hina Khan.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Khatron mein aapke favorite khiladi Faisu, Divyanka aur Hina aayenge bann kar challengers. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13 @itsrohitshetty @msareanaofficial @cerindia @mr_faisu_07 @realhinakhan @divyankatripathidahiya”

These newcomers are set to give the existing contestants a run for their money, promising a nail-biting and thrilling twist to the competition in the upcoming episodes. Let’s have a look at their probable remunerations ass seniors on KKK 13.

Hina, Faisal, Divyanka’s Fee For KKK 13

Faisal Shaikh was one of the highest-paid celebrity contestants on the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He reportedly paid Rs 17L per episode in the last season. Divyanka, who was a part of KKK 11 took Rs 10L per episode and Hina, who participated in the 8th season charged Rs 4.5L per episode.

So, as the seniors and challengers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, it is expected that these three celebrated celebrities will command a similar or potentially higher remuneration compared to their previous appearances on the show.

Are you excited to see them in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.