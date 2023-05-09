KKK 13: Shiv to Archana, check salaries of all contestants

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted popular action and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its exciting 13th season. The shooting is likely to begin from May last week or June first week. All the contestants who have signed the dotted lines will be jetting off to an exotic location in South Africa soon.

Makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have lined up an interesting set of celebrities as the upcoming season’s contestants. They will be seen conquering their fears and surviving the gruesome stunts in the adventure-based reality show. And for that, celebrities get handsome paychecks. In this write-up, let’s quickly have a look at the salaries of the contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants’ Salaries

As per inside sources close to the show, the salaries of only 4 contestants have been disclosed so far. They are — Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy and Nyrra Banerjee. Check out their whopping fees below which are according to popular social media pages dedicated to Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

Daisy Shah — Rs 15L per episode

Shiv Thakare — Rs 6L per episode

Nyraa Banerjee — Rs 6L per episode

Rohit Roy — Rs 7L per episode

It is being said that Archana Gautam is charging more than what she got in Bigg Boss 16. Her salary in Salman Khan’s show was Rs 3 lakhs per week. However, after her popularity skyrocketed post-Bigg Boss, it is speculated that she might charge even more for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to check the salaries of other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.