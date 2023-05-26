Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Third elimination done, SHOCKING name out

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s shooting is currently happening in the exotic locations of Cape Town, South Africa. Known for its nail-biting stunts and thrilling acts, KKK pushes contestants to their limits in a series of daredevil challenges. BTS updates from the sets have sent fans into a frenzy, fueling excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

Rohit Bose Roy eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Now, in a shocking update, we hear that popular celebrity contestant Rohit Bose Roy has encountered an unfortunate injury while performing a stunt. Not just this, inside sources also suggest that he has been eliminated from KKK 13 and might return to Mumbai soon. Makers might give him a chance to re-enter the show as a wild card contestant after he fully recovers.

Recently, another contestant Aishwarya Sharma too got injured during one of the stunts and her pic with bruised arm went viral leaving her fans concerned.

These incidents showcase the inherent risks involved in such high-stakes adventures. Despite this, Khatron Ke Khiladi has maintained a dedicated fan base due to its captivating stunts and the resilience demonstrated by the contestants.

KKK 13 Elimination Updates

Inside sources suggest that Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It is also being said that second eviction too has taken place. However, the name of the second eliminated contestant is not out yet. KKK 13 is expected to kickstart from mid July.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.