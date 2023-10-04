Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Top 2, finale date, prize money of winner

Mumbai: The excitement is mounting as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gears up for its semi-finale week, where the show will narrow down to its final 6 contestants. Currently, 7 khiladis are left in the race, and one of them is expected to face elimination in the upcoming episode.

As the semi-finale week unfolds, whispers and speculations about the top 3 contestants, the winner, and the runner-up have started making their way online, sparking curiosity among fans. In this write-up, we will have a look at the top 2 contestants, finale date and prize money of the winner.

The grand finale of KKK 13, set to be a spectacular event, is expected to take place on October 14 and 15, promising a thrilling culmination to the daring season. However, an official announcement about the same is still awaited. the shooting of finale episode took place earlier this week in Mumbai.

Top 2 Finalists

Although the final results are yet to be revealed officially, rumors suggest a glimpse into the potential top 2 contenders. The top 3 finalists are — Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja. It is being said that Arjit’s journey is going to end at 3rd position. So, the final clash is going to be between Aishwarya and Dino.

Aishwarya Sharma Dino James

Prize Money Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner

Prize money of the 13th season is also something which is being discussed a lot among the audience. To brush you memory, Arjun Bijlani and Tusha Kalia, winner of KKK 11 and KKK 12 took home Rs 20L as the cash prize. For KKK 10, the prize money was Rs 30L and for KKK 9,8,7 it was Rs 20L.

According to our exclusive sources and also considering the amount of previous seasons, KKK 13’s prize money is expected to be somewhere around Rs 20 to 30L this year too. However, the exact figure is yet to be disclosed.

