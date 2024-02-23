Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Anjum Fakih performs Umrah, drops photos

Mumbai: Popular actress Anjum Fakih, known for her role as Shrishty in Kundali Bhagya and also her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is currently on her religious trip to Makkah and Madinah. Sharing her gratitude after the spiritual experience, Anjum reflected on the love and blessings she felt throughout the journey. She is on Umrah trip with her mother.

Taking to Instagram, Anjum shared photos from Masjid al-Haram and wrote, “Today marks the completion of my Umrah journey, a deeply meaningful experience that has filled my heart with gratitude towards God. Every step of the way, I’ve been reminded of His love and blessings, and I can’t help but reflect on the beauty of this spiritual journey. It’s a moment of immense joy and appreciation as I express my heartfelt thanks to God for guiding me through this sacred pilgrimage.”

Her post garnered lakhs of likes and comments from her fans and colleagues.

Now in Madinah, she bid farewell to Makkah with heartfelt words in another post. She wrote, “As you take one last look at the Kaaba, you reflect on the prayers offered, the tears shed, and the connections made with fellow pilgrims. It’s a day of mixed feelings, knowing you’re leaving Mecca physically, but taking its spiritual impact with you wherever you go. May all our prayers and duas are answered by the almighty! May he accept our Tawafs and umrah Amen amen.”

On the professional front, Anjum is currently starring in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya only.