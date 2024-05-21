Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants to leave India on THIS date

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to kick off its shooting soon in a brand new, picturesque location Romania. The last few seasons were shot in Cape Town, South Africa, but this year, the location has been changed. Rohit Shetty will once again be taking over the hosting duties.

Contestants Set To Leave for Romania

All the confirmed contestants are scheduled to fly to Romania from Mumbai on May 22nd, catching an early morning flight. The shoot will take place for over a month, and the show is expected to air on Colors TV in July.

Contestants are set to fly to Romania on May 22nd, early morning flight. #KhatronKeKhiladi14 https://t.co/VGZ4rBBb7l — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 20, 2024

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

The confirmed contestants for this season include:

Krishna Shroff Asim Riaz Sumona Chakravarti Gashmeer Mahajani Shilpa Shinde Abhishek Kumar Niyati Fatnani Karan Veer Mehra Aditi Sharma Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia Kedar Aashish Mehrotra Shalin Bhanot

Actor and Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 but had to exit the show due to a leg injury. However, he is expected to join KKK 14 as a wild card entry later in the season.

Who is your favourite celebrity in the above list?