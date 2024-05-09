Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Faces of 2 confirmed contestants OUT

Mumbai: Fans are gearing up for another adrenaline-packed season of Khatron Ke Khiladi as Rohit Shetty prepares to take the contestants on a thrilling journey to Romania for the show’s 14th edition. According to recent reports, the southeastern European country has been chosen as the filming location after extensive scouting in Thailand, Bulgaria, and Georgia.

Krishna Shroff In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Among the confirmed participants, the latest addition to the roster is none other than Bollywood celebrity Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff. Krishna has officially signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and is gearing up to embark on this exhilarating adventure alongside other contestants.

Expressing her excitement, Krishna Shroff told Indian Express, “I’m super grateful for this opportunity and the fact that I get to experience something this unique! I love challenging myself, so what better way than seeing how far I’m able to push myself both physically and mentally through my journey at Khatron Ke Khiladi?”

Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, has previously appeared in a few films and is renowned for her dedication to fitness.

Asim Riaz Confirmed For KKK 14

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who recently made headlines for his break up with his fiancee Himanshi Khurana, too has joined the list of KKK 14 contestants. He confirmed his participation with Indian Express stating, “I’m thrilled about overcoming challenges and testing my limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This show makes contestants braver and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot about life from this show. I can’t wait to show my fans what I’m truly capable of.”

As the countdown to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 begins, fans eagerly await the daring stunts and breathtaking challenges that await the contestants in Romania.

Are you excited to watch Asim and Krishna in KKK 14? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.