Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 first stunt details are here, who won?

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to grace our screens soon. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is coming back another intriguing season as it will feature nail-biting stunts and thrilling tasks. All the contestants have jetted off to the shooting location Romania last week. Rohit was spotted leaving India on Sunday and the filming of the new season has reportedly kick started.

And now, we have an exciting update on the first task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

According to insiders close to the show, the first daredevil stunt has been shot and the three contestants who performed the first ever task of KKK 14 are — Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani and Abhishek Kumar. However, the name of winner has not been revealed yet. Let’s wait and see.

Meanwhile, check out some glimpses of contestants from Romania.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List

Krishna Shroff

Asim Riaz

Sumona Chakravarti

Gashmeer Mahajani

Shilpa Shinde

Abhishek Kumar

Niyati Fatnani

Karan Veer Mehra

Aditi Sharma

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Kedar Aashish Mehrotra

Shalin Bhanot

Who is your favourite celebrity contestant in KKK 14?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.