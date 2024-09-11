Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last episode: Grand finale date, top 3 names

Mumbai: As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 slowly nears its grand finale, excitement is building among fans. The reality show, which began on July 27, has seen 12 celebrities taking part, with several contestants getting evicted along the way.

Shilpa Shinde recently became the latest contestant to exit the show for the second time after being brought back post her initial elimination. Aashish Mehrotra and Aditi Sharma were also eliminated, while Asim Riaz was ousted following a controversial altercation with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants.

Despite struggling in TRP ratings and viewer engagement, fans are eager for the finale details.

Insiders suggest that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale episode will be shot on September 15 in Mumbai and is expected to air in mid-October.

#KhatronKeKhiladi14 GRAND FINALE SHOOT will be on 15th September, and last episode of the show expected to telecast on MID OCTOBER!



According to REPORTS #GashmeerMahajani, Karanveer and #KrishnaShroff are in TOP 3. According to you who deserves to win the title?? — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) September 5, 2024

Top 3 Finalists

The shooting is already over in June itself and the show was shot in Romania. The top three finalists competing for the winner’s trophy are Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Karanveer Mehra.

If leaked information is to be believed, Gashmeer Mahajani has already claimed the title, although no official confirmation has been made.

Currently, eight contestants are in the race for the title. Which contestant are you wishing to see as Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner? Comment below.