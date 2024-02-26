Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shooting to begin from THIS date

The casting process for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is reportedly progressing swiftly, with the makers actively reaching out to numerous popular celebrities

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 1:54 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THESE two Bigg Boss contestants to join show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

Mumbai: TV audiences are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, one of the most awaited reality shows hosted by Rohit Shetty. Amidst various reports about the premiere date, contestants, and shooting location, the latest update brings news about the change in show’s traditional shooting spot — Cape Town, South Africa.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Recent buzz hints at a potential shift in the shooting location for KKK 14, with possibilities pointing towards Georgia or Thailand.

Like every year, this season’s celebrity contestants and crew team too are anticipated to embark on their journey for the shoot around May, with the show likely to kick off in July.

MS Education Academy

The casting process for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is reportedly progressing swiftly, with the makers actively reaching out to numerous popular celebrities.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 1:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button