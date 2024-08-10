Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Who will get eliminated this week?

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats since its premiere on July 27. With just four episodes aired, the show has already seen its fair share of drama and tension, most notably with contestant Asim Riaz walking out after a heated altercation with Abhishek Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

While the dangerous tasks are a major highlight, it’s the fear fanda and elimination rounds that truly keep the audience hooked. So far, only one contestant has been eliminated and she is Shilpa Shinde Now, all eyes are on who will walk home next.

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was completed in June in Romania, and the elimination sequence has already been decided. Aditi Sharma will be the next contestant to exit the show after Shilpa. With Aditi’s eviction, the contestant count will be reduced to 9, making the race to the finale even more intense.

The season began with 13 contestants, but injuries and eliminations have steadily whittled down the competition. As the show progresses, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious in this thrilling season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

