Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Who will get evicted today?

Mumbai: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the popular reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, started last month on Colors TV. This time, the show is set in Romania and has already caught the attention of viewers with its exciting stunts and unexpected twists.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27 at 9:30 PM, introducing 12 courageous contestants. These participants, including TV stars and social media influencers, are facing their fears and testing their limits in various challenges. The show’s start has created a lot of buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

As the show enters its fifth week, the stunts are becoming even more challenging and dangerous. According to updates from the set, the entire season was filmed in Romania back in June. One big update is that Aashish Mehrotra is confirmed to leave the show, which might disappoint his fans.

This season’s contestants include well-known names like Asim Riaz, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Aditi Sharma. Each of them brings something different to the show, making it more exciting to watch.

In this week’s episode, there will be some tense moments between Rohit Shetty and contestants Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar. A promo shows Rohit trying to guide Shalin during a stunt, but when Shalin doesn’t follow his advice, the stunt doesn’t go well. This frustrates Rohit, leading to a heated moment on the show.

With each episode, Khatron Ke Khiladi continues to keep its audience on the edge of their seats, proving why it’s one of the most popular reality shows on Indian TV. As the season unfolds, viewers can expect even more thrilling stunts and dramatic moments.