Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner name change: Not Gashmeer Mahajani

Mumbai: The semi-finale week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is just around the corner, set to air this weekend. With only eight contestants remaining, the competition is fiercer than ever as the show gears up to reveal its top five finalists.

The much-anticipated Ticket to Finale race saw Karanveer Mehra emerging as the first contestant to secure his place in the grand finale. This week, fans will finally find out which four other contestants will join him in the top five as they battle it out for a spot in the final showdown.

As the popular stunt-based reality show approaches its conclusion, speculation is rife about who will ultimately take home the coveted trophy. Fans are eager to see who will triumph in the high-octane competition this season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Name

According to various sources and leaked reports, the top three finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are said to be Karanveer Mehra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Krishna Shroff.

Initially, it was said that Gashmeer Mahajani had clinched the title, beating out Krishna Shroff and Karanveer Mehra. However, recent updates from the grand finale shoot, held on September 15 in Mumbai, suggest otherwise.

New information indicates that Karanveer Mehra is, in fact, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Social media platforms have already been abuzz with congratulatory messages, with many fans already celebrating Karanveer’s victory even before the official announcement.

🎉 IT'S OFFICIAL! 🎉 The adrenaline-pumping, heart-stopping journey of #KhatroKeKhiladi14 has crowned its WINNER – the unstoppable #KaranveerMehra! 🏆💥



From death-defying stunts to out-of-this-world challenges, Karanveer Mehra has emerged victorious, proving he’s the ultimate… pic.twitter.com/yNznLdX9wQ — Vivek Mishra🔄 (@actor_vivekm) September 18, 2024

While the excitement builds, the official winner will only be revealed during the grand finale episode, set to air on September 28. Until then, fans can only speculate and eagerly await the final result. Will Karanveer Mehra walk away with the trophy, or is there another twist in store?

What are your thoughts on this season’s top contestants? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 14 finale.