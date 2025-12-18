Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi remains one of India’s most loved adventure-based reality shows. Since its popular run began on Colors TV in 2008, the show has entertained audiences for over 14 seasons, usually airing every year around June or July. Now, after a brief pause, the much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is officially set to return in 2026, and early buzz around the new season has already taken over social media.

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19, longtime host Rohit Shetty confirmed that the show is not cancelled and will be back next year. With Bigg Boss 19 now concluded, fans are eagerly waiting for updates about KKK’s contestant lineup.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Several names have already started doing the rounds online, though no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet. The viral list includes —

Farrhana Bhatt

Elvish Yadav

Gaurav Khanna

Baseer Ali

Chum Darang

Abhishek Bajaj

Digvijay Rathee

Farrhana Bhatt says YES

Farrhana Bhatt (Instagram)

Among them, Farrhana Bhatt has openly expressed her interest in participating. During her interaction with Rohit Shetty on Bigg Boss 19, she instantly said yes when asked about joining Khatron Ke Khiladi. Reiterating her excitement in a recent interview with The Times of India, Farrhana said, “Yes, of course I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was asked by Rohit Shetty sir during Weekend Ka Vaar and I was so excited, I said yes. Khatron Ke Khiladi is my thing.”

Digvijay wants to do Khatron Ke Khiladi

Meanwhile, a video of Digvijay Rathee also showing interest in the show has been circulating on social media, further fuelling speculation around the possible contestants.

As for the delay, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was reportedly put on hold in 2025 due to budget-related disagreements. Industry reports suggest a fallout between producer Banijay and Colors TV, with the production house allegedly demanding a higher budget, which the channel was unwilling to approve at the time.

While there is still a long way to go before the show goes on floors, many more exciting updates about the contestants and the new season are expected to emerge in the coming months.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.