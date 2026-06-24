Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has finally wrapped up its shoot in Cape Town, South Africa. Host Rohit Shetty recently confirmed that filming has been completed and that he has returned to India. The contestants have also made their way back home after an action-packed season.

Ever since the shoot began, several updates and spoilers from the sets have been making their way online. Now, a fresh leak has sparked excitement among fans, as the alleged winner of the season has reportedly been revealed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner leaked?

According to sources close to the show, Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Interestingly, many fans were expecting Farrhana Bhatt to lift the trophy, making this reported outcome quite surprising. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the channel so far.

The winner announcement and grand finale shoot will take place in September only. The finale task is already said to have done.

As per the leaked information, Farrhana Bhatt has reportedly finished as the first runner-up, while Rithvik Dhanjani secured the third spot.

Top 5 finalists

The reported top 5 contestants of the season are —

Farrhana Bhatt

Avinash Mishra

Rithvik Dhanjani

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Karan Wahi

With the shoot now complete, fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s premiere. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to go on air in the third week of July on Colors TV and JioHotstar, although an official launch date is yet to be announced.

If the leaks turn out to be true, Avinash Mishra’s victory could come as one of the biggest surprises of the season.