Khattar announces bus service to Haryana village after elderly woman complains

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit on Wednesday to Thana in Kurukshetra has ensured that government buses now won’t skip the stop at the village.

During an interaction with Thana villagers as part of the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme, an elderly woman complained about buses not stopping there and Khattar took action, according to a government statement.

From now, Khattar said, at least eight buses from Pehowa and Kurukshetra depots would stop in the village and for the convenience of the villagers, the timings of the buses will be mentioned at bus stops.

The chief minister directed the Haryana Roadways general manager, Kurukshetra, to prepare a 12-hour route chart for the buses, and instruct the drivers and conductors to stop the buses on the fixed routes of Thana.

During ‘Jan Samvad’, two village residents told the chief minister that they were charged Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 for treatment at private hospitals despite being covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

On this, Khattar ordered the civil surgeon, Kurukshetra to investigate the entire matter and take appropriate action.

Pehowa MLA and Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh also attended the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme.

Interacting with people in Kurukshetra’s Barna village, Khattar said sarpanches must hold meetings of the Gram Sabha once in three months.

Khattar said the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme is the best medium to take feedback from the public and see if the benefits of government policies and schemes are reaching the people.

He also met members of self-help groups (SHGs) in the village.

There are nearly 30 SHGs in Barna.

In Kurukshetra’s Karah Sahib village, the chief minister said public welfare policies will be framed on the basis of suggestions received through ‘Jan Samvad’.

The new policies will be in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people, he said.

Khattar started the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Rohtak district last year. Later, the programme was organised in Sirsa, Sonipat, Karnal, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Palwal districts.

His three-day ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Kurukshetra district concluded on Wednesday.