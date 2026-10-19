Khushi Kapoor dating Aakash Mehta? Holiday photo fuels buzz

Mumbai: Has Khushi Kapoor found love again? Amid reports surrounding her personal life, a holiday picture of the actress with Aakash Mehta has added an interesting twist to the conversation.

The picture, shared on Aakash’s Instagram account, shows the two posing together on a boat against a backdrop of blue waters. Khushi wears a leopard-print swimsuit as she leans towards him for the selfie. While the photograph captures a relaxed holiday moment, it also adds to earlier reports linking the two.

Who is Aakash Mehta?

Aakash’s name is not entirely new to the conversation around Khushi’s love life. Reports in September claimed that the actress had rekindled a romance with him, describing him as her childhood sweetheart. The two reportedly knew each other and dated before Khushi entered Bollywood.

The holiday photograph now gives those reports another talking point. However, the screenshot does not include a caption confirming a relationship, and posing together does not establish that they are dating.

What happened with Vedang Raina?

For readers catching up, Khushi was previously linked to her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina. Reports earlier this year suggested that the two had parted ways after around two years together. The subsequent reports about Aakash placed him back in the spotlight as someone from Khushi’s past.

For now, the picture offers a glimpse of their time together, while the nature of their relationship remains unconfirmed. A holiday with a close friend or a hint at a rekindled romance? That is a question the photograph alone cannot answer.