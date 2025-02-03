Khushwant Singh supported Indira Gandhi but also criticised her; he blasted communal forces

The late Khushwant Singh’s acerbic style, his writing flair, and his outspoken views earned him millions of diehard fans but also numerous critics. The famous journalist, author, lawyer, and politician was born on Feb 2, 1915, and this Sunday was his 110th birth anniversary.

From 1980 to 1986, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1974 for service to his country. However, following the Blue Star operation at the Golden Temple in 1984, he returned the award. In 2007, the government awarded him the Padma Vibhushan.

As a journalist, Khushwant Singh was often accused of favouring the Congress party, especially during the period when Indira Gandhi was in charge. When she announced the nationwide emergency, he supported the move for which he was widely condemned.

But in his book titled Absolute Khushwant, published by Penguin in 2010, he made several uncomplimentary remarks about Indira Gandhi and her family members.

Nehru had his failings

About India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru he has written: “Being human, Nehru had his failings. He was not above political chicanery. Having accepted the Cabinet Mission plan to hand over power to a united India, he reneged on his undertaking when he realised that Jinnah might end up as the Prime Minister.”

About the Kashmir issue, Khushwant has written: “Nehru refused to see the gathering strength of Muslim separatism which led to the formation of Pakistan. He failed to come to terms with Pakistan and was chiefly responsible for the mess we made in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also given to nepotism and favouritism.”

Khushwant further states: “I first met Nehru in London when I was a Press Officer in the Indian embassy. My first impression was that he was short-tempered. He could also be ill-mannered.”

Indira was cold and haughty

About Indira Gandhi he has written: “There were many who were bowled over by her looks. I found her good-looking in a cold and haughty sort of way.” But the author has praised her energy. She could ride horses as well as walk vast distances while maintaining a punishing schedule. “Tiredness is in the mind not in the body,” she would say.

He writes: “But when she was assassinated, I felt shocked. I was upset because I had made an equation with her despite our differences. She had bungled badly in Punjab and made enemies. But she did not deserve to die the kind of death she did.”

Rajiv could have stopped massacre

The writer has criticised Rajiv Gandhi and stated: “History will never forget the shameful way in which he behaved after Mrs. Gandhi died. He could easily have stopped the massacre of Sikhs by sending in the army. I cannot imagine his grandfather Nehru allowing it. Besides his faults, Nehru also had courage. He would have confronted the mobs.”

Communalists butchered people

On communalism, he has stated: “The nineties were dark times for India. Fascism crossed our threshold and dug its heels into our courtyard. We let the fanatics get away with every step without raising any protest. They openly butchered people for believing in a different God. The saffron tide was rising and I was very afraid that it would destroy the nation.

“Modi and Advani have a symbiotic relationship– they help each other. Modi helped Advani win elections and in turn, Advani exonerated him from the charges in the Gujarat riots. After the Babri masjid was destroyed I asked BJP’s Malkani –How many more mosques will you destroy? But there have been many incidents after that. Killing of Christians in Kandhamal, Muslims in Gujarat, the venom in Varun Gandhi’s speech, and so on. But we never seem to punish the people who are fouling the atmosphere.”

Kushwant writes: “Varun should never have been allowed to contest the elections. His abusive language and the venom he spilled against Muslims showed his poor upbringing.”

“At least Manmohan Singh apologized in parliament for what was done to the Sikhs in 1984. The BJP should apologize for the Babri Masjid demolition and the Muslim massacres in Gujarat in 2002. The only thing that has dictated to the parties that preach Hindutva has been Islamophobia. They are united in that.”

“If we love our country we have to save it from such communal forces. Even though the liberal class is shrinking, I do hope the present generation rejects communal and fascist policies,” Khushwant Singh wrote at the end of the chapter.

On the last page, he translated an Urdu couplet and wrote: “You ask me about my business, what I have in mind. I say that I sell mirrors in the city of the blind.”