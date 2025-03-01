Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s latest car collection 2025

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on Friday announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, posting a heartfelt picture of themselves holding baby socks, accompanied by the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Beyond their exciting personal news, both actors are also making headlines for their lavish lifestyle. They have a combined net worth of over Rs 145 crores, as per various media reports. Sid and Kiara are also known for their impressive collections of luxury vehicles. Here’s a glimpse into their automotive assets:

Kiara Advani’s Car Collection 2025

Mercedes-Maybach — Kiara added this opulent sedan to her garage in 2023. Priced at approximately Rs 2.69 crore, the Maybach S580 is renowned for its luxurious features and exceptional performance.

Audi A8L: This is another premium vehicle in Kiara’s collection that is is priced from Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.62 crore in India.

BMW 530d: This luxury sedan is worth Rs. 74.49 Lakh.

BMW X5: In the early stages of her career, Kiara used to get spotted in a black BMW X5 that is now priced between Rs 95.20 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Car Collection:

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue: Sidharth boasts ownership of this luxury SUV that is worth Rs 2.6 crore. They bought this car in 2024.

Mercedes Maybach S500: Another luxury car parked in his garage is Mercedes Maybach S500 which is a luxury sedan with a 4.7 L V8 engine and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car is worth Rs. 1.86 crores.

Mercedes-Benz ML 350 4Matic: This SUV is part of Sidharth’s collection, and the price is Rs. 66.97 Lakh.

The couple’s love for luxury vehicles mirrors their successful careers in the film industry. As they embark on this new chapter of parenthood, fans eagerly await more updates and wish them all the happiness in the world.

For a visual tour of their car collection, check out the video below.