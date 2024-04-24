Kiara Advani signs second project in Hyderabad? Deets inside

Hyderabad: Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was theatrically released on December 22, 2023, simultaneously in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film earned both critical acclaim and commercial success, collected over Rs. 700 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs. 270 crore, making it the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023 and the third highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

Salaar 2 : A Bigger and Grander Sequel

Still from Salaar movie (Twitter)

Director Prasanth Neel, known for his ambitious projects, is designing the sequel to be even grander than the first part. The filmmaker’s vision for Salaar 2 is to create a larger-than-life cinematic experience that will exceed audience expectations. Although the sequel’s plot details are still under wraps.

Kiara Advani Rumored to Join the Cast

The latest rumors circulating around “Salaar 2” is that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani might join the cast as another female lead. Although this has not been confirmed, reports suggest that Kiara could play a significant role in the second part of the film. Additionally, reports suggest that she may appear alongside Prabhas in a special song sequence.

Prabhas, the leading actor, is currently busy wrapping up other major projects like Kalki 2898 and The Raja Saab. Despite his packed schedule, the production of “Salaar 2” is expected to commence soon. Initially, the filmmakers aimed for a 2025 release, but delays in production have pushed the release date further. Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the release date.