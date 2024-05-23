Kiara Advani wears very expensive Serpenti necklace, check price

Mumbai: The cinema gala dinner at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 was a night of glamour and sophistication, and among the stars who graced the event with their presence was Bollywood’s own Kiara Advani. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense and captivating performances, turned heads with her stunning attire and the jaw-dropping price tag of her accessories.

Kiara Advani chose a breathtaking corset gown for the occasion, a piece that perfectly blend of modern fashion with classic elegance. The gown, designed by the renowned Nedret Taciroglu, featured a delicate balance of pink and black hues, with a corset detail that accentuated her silhouette. The off-the-shoulder neckline and figure-hugging fit flowed into a black velvet fishtail hemline, culminating in an extended train that added a touch of drama to her walk.

But it was not just the gown that captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and photographers alike; it was the necklace that adorned her neck, valued at a staggering Rs. 30 crore! The Serpenti High Jewelry Necklace, a masterpiece from the luxurious brand Bulgari, is a testament to the fusion of art and opulence.

Kiara’s choice of accessories did not end there. She paired the magnificent necklace with sophisticated black lace gloves, further enhancing her princess-like appearance. Her makeup was kept elegant and subtle, with a dewy base, blushed and highlighted cheeks, nude lips, and defined eyebrows. Soft bronzy eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyes completed the look, adding a touch of glamour suitable for the Riviera.

The actress’s presence at the gala dinner was not just a fashion statement but also a representation of India’s growing influence in global cinema. As she mingled with the crème de la crème of the film industry, Kiara Advani embodied the spirit of the modern Indian woman—confident and stylish.