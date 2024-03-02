Kids flee homes to become rich by selling tea, return post-reality check

The two kids got work at a tea stall in Mumbai but soon realised the Re 1 commission per cup sold would not be enough to make anything more than Rs 100 per day, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd March 2024 7:30 pm IST
Representational image

Nagpur: Two boys who ran away from their homes in Nagpur to become rich by selling tea in Mumbai were reunited with their parents, a police official said on Saturday.

They left for the metropolis on board the Vidarbha Express on Wednesday, the Umred police station official.

The duo got work at a tea stall but soon realised the Re 1 commission per cup sold would not be enough to make anything more than Rs 100 per day, the official said.

“The two are 12 years old and hail from Umred here. They claimed to have been inspired by the stories of self-made entrepreneurs on Youtube and other social media platforms. We had registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of their parents after the two went missing,” he said.

While one of them was traced in Umred on Friday, the other was tracked down to a private bus on its way to Nagpur, the official said.

