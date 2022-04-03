Kill drug sellers in encounters: BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJLP leader Raja Singh today made a controversial statement on the prevention of drugs trafficking and its consumption in the State and asked the Chief Minister to get the drug peddlers gunned down in encounters. He also pledged the complete support of his party on the issue.

Speaking to media persons on the issue here today, Raja Singh referred to the raids of the police on the issue and alleged that the police would keep silent after conducting the raids for a couple of days. He asked the police as to why the drugs was being sold in Telangana State and wondered if the police was not aware of it?

The BJP leader claimed that the police were aware of the trafficking of the drugs and added that the police would forget about it after some days. He demanded that the Chief Minister order a detailed inquiry into the issue and asked the CM to find out the root cause of the drugs trafficking. He also asked the CM to punish all those involved in the drugs case