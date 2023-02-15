Kill Tipu Sultan’s followers or chase them out: Karnataka BJP chief

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nalin Kumar Kateel asked the public on Wednesday to “kill” all “ardent followers” of Tipu Sultan, the 18th Century ruler of Mysore. Kateel further said that followers of the Sultan should be chased out and sent to forests.

“They (Congress) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which was not required, and spoke disgracefully about Savarkar,” he had said.

Addressing BJP supporters in Yelaburga, Koppal district today, Kateel said, “We are devotees of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman. We offer prayers and obeisance to Lord Hanuman, and we not Tipu’s descendants. Let’s send Tipu’s descendants back home”.

“I ask the people here whether you offer prayers to Lord Hanuman or Tipu. Then will you send those who are ardent followers of Tipu to forest? Think about it. Do you think Karnataka needs Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge — those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil,” he said.

Earlier in February, Kateel stoked controversy by claiming that the coming assembly election in Karnataka was a “Tipu vs Savarkar” one.

“They are allowed to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, which is not required in this state. I challenge Siddaramaiah (senior Congress Karnataka leader), next elections are between Tipu and Savarkar. Let us discuss, come on if this country requires a patriot like Savarkar or Tipu?” he asked.

Last month, Nalin raised quite a few eyebrows while at the launch of ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ in Mangaluru when he demeaned water shortage, sewage problems, and roads filled with potholes as “minor problems”.

Assembly elections are due on 224 seats on Karnataka in April-May, in which the BJP is hoping to win a second term in power.