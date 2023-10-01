‘Killed for religious identity’: Jaipur teen’s mother demands justice

Following the death of an 18-year-old who was hit by iron roads in a road rage incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the family claimed he was targetted due to his religious identity.

As per the latest local reports, the family of the deceased Mohammed Iqbal allege the other person involved in the accident was a Hindu named Rahul.

“I was blessed with Iqbal after a lot of prayers and patience, after 14 years of my marriage. And they took him away from me. They took the life of my innocent child without even thinking,” grief-stricken mother Parveen told Maktoob, demanding death penalty for the accused.

The Congress-led Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job on a contractual basis to Iqbal’s younger brother Mohammad Adnan.

Communal tension gripped the locality after Iqbal was thrashed by a group following an accident involving two motorcycles. Women were also involved in the assault, CCTV images show.

Jaipur police commission Biju George Joseph, in a statement, said that the incident was due to a ‘misunderstanding’.

“One of the two men died. An FIR has been registered after which we have detained several people involved in the incident. The situation is normal now and complete peace will be restored soon,” Jaipur police commissioner told reporters.

So far, police have detained 15 people. An FIR under Section 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian penal code has been registered against them.