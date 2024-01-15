Killing, displacing Palestinians unacceptable: Qatar Emir

Sheikh Tamim described Palestinian issue as “an issue of principle and honor”

Published: 15th January 2024 7:09 pm IST
Killing, displacing Palestinians is a line cannot be crossed or accepted: Qatar Emir
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Amid the ongoing Israel’s aggression on the people of Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that the killing and displacement of Palestinians is a line that cannot be crossed or accepted.

He said this during a meeting with the President of the Central Municipal Council, the Vice President, and members of the Council at the Emiri Diwan on Sunday, January 14.

During his speech, he expresses concern over the ongoing situation in Palestine, stating that it is a principled and manhood issue, and they stand with the oppressed.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 23,968 Palestinians and injuries of 60,582 others, according to the health ministry.

