‘Killing of migrant workers’: Case filed against BJP leader for spreading rumours

A case has been filed against a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh for spreading rumours about the ‘death’ of Bihar migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu on social media.

Prashant Umrao has been accused by the Tamil Nadu Police of inciting hatred between individuals based on their location and language. It also filed a complaint against the editor of Dainik Bhaskar and the owner of Tanvir Post for ‘inciting’ riots.

Prashant Umrao, the spokesperson for the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, tweeted that “12 migrants from Bihar were hanged to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi” after sharing a photo of Bihar Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu police registered an FIR against one BJP spokesperson @ippatel Prashant Umrao for spreading misinformation about north Indian workers being killed in Tamil Nadu.

Archive link : https://t.co/uRPZ8q5UCP pic.twitter.com/wmRlfT8eAF — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 4, 2023

Many fake messages concerning attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in the southern state have been posted on WhatsApp in the last week, forcing the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Bihar to issue a caution against such messages.

MK Stalin, the state’s chief minister, has made a statement ensuring the protection of migrant workers. “Migrant employees should not be concerned. If you are threatened, contact the hotline. The Tamil Nadu government and people will defend our migrant brothers,” he said.

Tamil Nadu district collectors have published messages in Hindi urging migrant workers not to be afraid.

Umrao remarked that in spite of attacks on migrants, Tejasvi Yadav attended the birthday celebrations of Stalin.

The tweet, which earned 14,000 likes has subsequently been deleted.