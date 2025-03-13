Kim and Khloe take India by storm in The Kardashians S6!

Mumbai: Season 6 of The Kardashians premiered on February 6, and the latest episode is extra special. Kim and Khloé Kardashian visited India to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This wedding was one of the biggest events of 2024, and the sisters looked stunning in traditional Indian outfits.

Kim’s Diamond Drama

A teaser for the new episode was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Kim and Khloé take India in the new ep this Thursday on @hulu.”

The clip showed the sisters preparing for the wedding, but things didn’t go smoothly. Kim suddenly panicked, saying, “That’s a missing diamond! OMG, I have to pay for this!” This reminded fans of when she lost her diamond earring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Exploring Mumbai and the Wedding

Apart from the diamond drama, the episode shows Kim and Khloé enjoying Mumbai. They visited temples, walked through busy streets, and embraced Indian culture. Later, they arrived at the Ambani wedding in dazzling traditional outfits, making headlines worldwide.

When and Where to Watch

The new episode airs on March 13, 2024. The Kardashians Season 6 is available on Hulu, and international viewers can watch on Disney+. Don’t miss this exciting episode filled with fashion, culture, and Kardashian-style drama!