Kin of Priyanka, medical student killed in accident, get Rs 20L

Hyderabad: The management of GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry, has provided financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Priyanka, a medical student who died recently in a road accident.

College owner’s son Tarun, his wife Sadhvika, and college principal Subhashini visited the victim’s family at Eklaspur village in Aija mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday. A cheque for Rs 20 lakh was handed over to Priyanka’s father Venkatesh on behalf of the college.

The management also promised to refund the fees Priyanka had paid to the college so far.

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Alampur MLA Vijayudu also visited the bereaved family on the occasion.

During the visit, Venkatesh spoke over phone to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KTR, who assured him of the party’s support in every way, including legal aid through the party’s Legal Cell.

Priyanka, a first-year postgraduate student pursuing MD in Dermatology at GSL Medical College, died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by youngsters under the influence of alcohol near a mall in Rajamahendravaram on August 3.

The Andhra Pradesh government had separately announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for her family, which was handed over by state Industries Minister T G Bharath.