Kin of Telangana youth shot dead in US struggling to come to terms with tragedy

Hyderabad: The family members of Sai Teja Nukarapu, a youth from Telangana who was shot dead in the United States three days ago, is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and his mother has not yet been informed of the tragic incident.

Sai Teja’s father N Koteswara Rao, who is into farming and business in the Khammam district, is still in a state of shock.

“His mother has been told that it is an accident. As of now, she has not been told (about) the exact incident as breaking the news suddenly may trouble her,” Sai Teja’s close relative Manoj told PTI over phone on Monday.

Sai Teja, who completed BBA from a college in Hyderabad, went to the US in June this year to pursue MBA.

His sister, who completed MS, is now working and lives in New Jersey, Manoj said.

Recalling that Sai Teja was an academically bright and friendly person, he said the youth went to the US for better future prospects.

The family received the information about the attack on Sai Teja from his friends in the US.

Manoj said efforts were being made to get his body from from the US to his native place and Congress MP from Khammam Raghuram Reddy was helping in the process.

Sai Teja (22) was shot by the assailants in the early hours of Saturday (IST), according to the information received by his family and friends.