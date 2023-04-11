King Abdulaziz Road inaugurated temporarily in Makkah

The road is 3.65 kilometer long and 40 meter wide in each direction.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th April 2023 9:52 pm IST
King Abdulaziz Road inaugurated temporarily in Makkah
King Abdulaziz Road opened temporarily on Monday. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Prince Badr bin Sultan, the Deputy Emir of Makkah, on Monday, inaugurated the temporary King Abdulaziz Road in Makkah, to accommodate locals and pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Umm Al-Qura Development and reconstruction company, the owner and developer of the Masar destination, temporarily opened the way for buses and guests of some hotels in the central Haram area until the completion of the infrastructure works for the Masar destination.

Also Read
New guidelines issued for Umrah pilgrims safety in last 10 days of Ramzan

The road is 3.65 kilometers long and 40 meters wide in each direction. Its temporary opening is in line with the directives of the Royal Commission for the holy city of Makkah and the holy sites.

MS Education Academy

The road comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and visitors during the holy month of Ramzan.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th April 2023 9:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button