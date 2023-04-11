King Abdulaziz Road inaugurated temporarily in Makkah

Riyadh: Prince Badr bin Sultan, the Deputy Emir of Makkah, on Monday, inaugurated the temporary King Abdulaziz Road in Makkah, to accommodate locals and pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Umm Al-Qura Development and reconstruction company, the owner and developer of the Masar destination, temporarily opened the way for buses and guests of some hotels in the central Haram area until the completion of the infrastructure works for the Masar destination.

The road is 3.65 kilometers long and 40 meters wide in each direction. Its temporary opening is in line with the directives of the Royal Commission for the holy city of Makkah and the holy sites.

The road comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and visitors during the holy month of Ramzan.

