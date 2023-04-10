New guidelines issued for Umrah pilgrims safety in last 10 days of Ramzan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of the Interior has issued updated guidelines for the safety and security of pilgrims and worshippers in Makkah and Madinah during the last ten days of Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has strengthened its preparations and increased security, health, emergency and volunteering efforts to provide services that help pilgrims easily perform their rituals during the holy month.

Here are the guidelines

Pilgrims can use public buses from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, or buses from the car park in Makkah Al-Mukarramah to reach the Grand Mosque.

Pilgrims can also use taxis, as well as trains from Al Haramain Station from King Abdulaziz International Airport to Al Rusaifa Station in Makkah Al Mukarramah.

Pilgrims can walk if they live in the central area or next to the Grand Mosque, or they can take a private car which must be driven by non-Umrah pilgrims.

Non-Umrah pilgrims are allowed to stay in the parking lot located at the beginning of Makkah Al-Mukarramah. Pilgrims can use public transportation to reach the Grand Mosque.

The General Syndicate of Cars also provides a free public transportation service at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to transport Umrah pilgrims to Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

Inside the Grand Mosque, pilgrims must abide by the instructions set by the security services.

The green light on the main gates means that pilgrims can enter through that gate as there is room for pilgrims to pray, but a red light indicates the entry is denied due to all sites being full.

Collecting donations is prohibited in the Grand Mosque, adding that pilgrims are not allowed to smoke, beg, or engage in commercial activities such as buying and selling.