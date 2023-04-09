Saudi: Several entrances, exits opened in Grand Mosque amid surge of pilgrims

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have opened more entry and exit points at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, to reduce crowding and deal with the increase in the number of worshippers during Ramzan, local media reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques provided five other entrances to the chapel on the ground floor at the site, an entrance to the Ajyad Bridge, three other entrances to the stairs, and another entrance to the places of prayer on the first floor and the surface.

“The entrances and exits have been opened to prevent over-crowding inside the prayer areas,” head of the Worshipper Crowd Department Khalaf Al Otaibi was quoted as saying by Arabic daily Okaz.

He added that when the prayer places inside the mosque reach their full capacity, the worshipers are directed to the chapel of the third expansion of the mosque as well as its outer courtyards.

Due to an increase in the number of worshipers at the mosque, home to the Kaaba, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security on Friday advised worshipers to perform their weekly noon prayers at other mosques near their homes to help ease crowding at the holy site.

The month of Ramzan usually marks the peak of the Umrah season at the Grand Mosque.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has revealed a large number of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to perform Umrah.