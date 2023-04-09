80% rise in Makkah hotel occupancy rate in Ramzan, highest in 3 years

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hotel and accommodation sector witnessed a significant resurgence, with room occupancy in Makkah reaching 80 percent during Ramzan 2023, the highest level in three years, local media reported.

This resulted in room rates also climbing to record levels due to high demand, especially during the last 10 days of the Ramzan.

Arabic daily Al-Eqtisadiah, quotes Abdullah Al-Qadi, head of the Haj and Umrah Committee at the Makkah Chamber, as saying that hotel prices in Makkah, in particular, are subject to certain criteria, topped by supply and demand, proximity to the Haram, views, and services provided.

He pointed out that what distinguishes the prices of Makkah hotels is that they are “like the prices of airline tickets, specifically hotels in the central region, where prices rise gradually when the season approaches, and double in the last ten days.”

The prices of hotel rooms in the central region of Makkah Al-Mukarramah during the last ten days range between 3000-9000 Saudi riyals (Rs 65,452 to 1,96,358) per day.

This year’s Ramzan season also saw a huge turnout, especially with the opening of visas and the facilities the Kingdom offers to pilgrims from abroad.

On Sunday, April 2, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque revealed that more than 9 million pilgrims and worshippers benefited from the various voluntary services provided by its teams to those who visit the Grand Mosque during the first ten days of the blessed month of Ramzan.

The expansions in the Grand Mosque, which the Kingdom adopted, contributed to accommodating the large numbers of pilgrims and worshippers.