King Charles to resume public duties amid cancer treatment progress

London: King Charles III will begin resuming some of his public-facing duties as medical experts were “sufficiently pleased” and “very encouraged” with his progress following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released here on Friday.

The 75-year-old monarch will mark his recuperation milestone with a joint visit with his wife, Queen Camilla, to a cancer treatment centre in London next Tuesday.

The schedule for further public-facing duties will be managed to minimise any health risks, with the State Visit of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in June expected to be among the King’s next major events.

“His Majesty the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” reads the palace statement.

“To help mark this milestone, the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead,” it said.

The palace added that the King’s medical team are “very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive” about his continued recovery.

As the first anniversary of King Charles’ Coronation on May 6 last year approaches, the palace said the royals remain “deeply grateful” for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.

“His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” a palace spokesperson said.

All public-facing engagements, which had been cancelled when Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public in early February, will remain subject to his doctors’ advice and will not be a “full summer programme”.

All other official state business, such as audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will continue the same as throughout the King’s treatment.

“The pacing of the King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team,” the palace spokesperson said, adding that the monarch is “very grateful” to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.