Bruised face, intense eyes: What happened to Shah Rukh Khan?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently creating massive buzz with his upcoming action entertainer King, one of the most awaited films among fans. Even though the movie is still months away from release, leaked photos and videos from the sets have already taken social media by storm, especially the latest visuals from the film’s action-packed climax sequence.

The new leaked images show Shah Rukh Khan in an intense avatar, bruised and battle-worn during a gritty car chase sequence, hinting at a high-octane climax.

Earlier leaks had also revealed Abhishek Bachchan in a fierce villainous look, performing action stunts with a shotgun in hand. The visuals have sparked excitement among fans, who are now eagerly waiting to witness the face-off between SRK and Abhishek on the big screen.

#ShahRukhKhan 😎 First Official #KING 👑 CLIMAX Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From Shoot On Set In 2026 💥#SRK's RAW & REAL Final Look ❤️‍🔥 Of Showdown Face-Off w/ #ABJr Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯



CAR CRASH CHASE 🚘 pic.twitter.com/k8Tm1i12IP — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 15, 2026

Amid the growing online buzz, director Siddharth Anand urged fans not to circulate leaked content from the film’s sets. Requesting everyone to respect the cinematic experience, the filmmaker asked audiences to avoid sharing photos and videos online.

Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 24, 2026, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion with Siddharth Anand after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal in key roles.