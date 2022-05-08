King Salman had a colonoscopy, result is fine: Royal Court

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had a colonoscopy procedure at a specialist hospital in Jeddah, and the results were fine, media reports said.

After the medical checkups, doctors decided the King should stay at the hospital to rest for some time, the Saudi Gazette reported citing the Royal Court statement.

On Saturday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has been admitted to a hospital for medical checkups.

The 86 years old king was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

King Salman ascended to the throne in January 2015 after the death of his brother King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.