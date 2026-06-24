King Salman to host 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from 16 countries

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has approved the hosting of 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from around the world at his personal expense. The initiative is part of the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Programme for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The programme will be carried out in four phases during the 1448 AH year. The first phase will host 250 male and female Umrah pilgrims from 16 Asian countries: Indonesia, East Timor, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mongolia.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and General Supervisor of the programme Sheikh Dr Abdullatif Al Alsheikh thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support of Muslims worldwide and their efforts to facilitate Umrah and visits to Islam’s holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

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He said the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to serving Islam and Muslims while strengthening ties among Muslim communities across the world. It also highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts to foster engagement with scholars, clerics and influential figures from diverse Islamic societies.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah and Visit is one of the ministry’s flagship initiatives. It hosts scholars, preachers, community leaders and other prominent figures from around the world to perform Hajj or Umrah and visit the Kingdom’s holy sites.

Since its launch, the programme has benefited thousands of guests from more than 140 countries, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to serve Muslims and promote cultural and civilisational ties across the Islamic world.